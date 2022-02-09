Alex Beresford says goodbye to ITV West Country after 17 years

Play video

Watch some highlights of Alex's time at ITV West Country

Weather presenter Alex Beresford is leaving ITV News West Country after 17 years.

Alex - who started his career in news as an autocue operator - will now take up a position with the ITV national news team.

"It's been over a decade since I've been working across the region and it's been the most amazing time," he said.

"It's been a special part of my life and I'm going to miss it. I'm a Bristol boy through and through.

"The West Country is an amazing place to work. I'd never been to Cornwall before I started working at ITV West Country and I got to explore one of the best parts of the world in my opinion.

Alex Beresford "facing his fear" with ITV West Country

"It's been special, especially over the last couple of years. There have been restrictions but we made it to air every night and it's testament to the hard work here.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has been watching at home over the years, watching me growing up on TV. I've only ever had one job and this has been it."

Bob Crampton, former weather presenter at ITV West Country, worked closely with Alex and said one of his great strengths is how he "just gets on with people".

He said: "He gets on with people you meet in the street and gets on with people when you're outside doing a live.

"Good luck Alex, I know you're going to do particularly well."