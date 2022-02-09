A lane is closed on the A38 following a crash involving a lorry.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix reported the incident happened on the Cornwall-bound side of the road at Wrangaton just after 7:30am.

A post on the site says a lorry was involved in the crash this morning (February 9).

It adds the incident has happened near the A3121 Kingsbridge Road at Wrangaton Cross.

Lane one of two is currently closed to traffic.

Devon and Cornwall Police has been approached for more details about the crash.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "This is a non-injury but appears that a lorry has lost control and has collided with the central reservation and has ended up on the grass verge.

"Fire also attended as there appears to be a fuel spill and recovery is underway, but closures will be in place whilst this takes place.

"We advise road users to avoid the area if possible."