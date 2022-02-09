Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man who collapsed on a street in Gloucester city centre.

Darren Elliott, aged 53, died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital yesterday (Tuesday 8 February) after collapsing on Southgate Street the previous day.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Darren either in Gloucester city centre between 2pm and 4pm on Monday, or anyone may have seen him on Bristol Road between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday.

Darren, who had one leg, used a wheelchair to aid his mobility.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have assisted a person in a wheelchair between Kebab Express on Bristol Road and Robinhood Street on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, of Major Crime Investigations Team, said: "We want to piece together the last 48 hours of Mr Elliot's life so that we can discover what may have caused him to collapse.

"I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small they think it might be, to contact us."

A post-mortem is due to be carried out to establish cause of death.

Officers would also like to speak to anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage, particularly along Bristol Road, who has not already spoken to the police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police through their website, quoting incident 482 of 7 February.