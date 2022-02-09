A Bristol man in his 70s has been targeted by rogue traders who offered to clear his garden but then demanded thousands of pounds from him, according to police.

A CCTV appeal has been issued to identify two men as part of Avon and Somerset Police's investigation into a rogue trading incident.

The force say a man in Ashton answered the door to two men who quoted him £2,700 to carry out some garden clearance work.

When he agreed, the men accompanied him to a bank in Bedminster to withdraw the funds.

Police say the men carried out the garden work to a "poor standard" and returned the next day and "demanded a further £3,000 from the victim" to complete it.

A police spokesperson said: "They once again accompanied him to the bank and waited outside.

"Bank staff raised concerns that something wasn’t right and contacted police. However, the offenders left the area before they could be identified.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered safeguarding support."