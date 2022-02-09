Play video

A nine-year-old whose school is next to one of the most congested roads in Bristol is on a mission to cut air pollution.

Parson Street Primary School is at the junction of the A38 and A417 and pollution levels are regularly above legal levels.

Jakub Kozlowski is campaigning to cut air pollution in Bristol and has so far raised more than £1,000 as part of his campaign.

The Year Five student said" "There's a lot of air pollution around my school and there's lots of busy roads and constant traffic.

"I feel very annoyed and very sad that my friends that suffer from asthma have to go through this."

Traffic lights lead to queues of cars building right outside the school, often with engines running, which means nitrogen dioxide levels are regularly at illegal levels.

The issue is uniting parents and teachers as well as the pupils. One parent described the road as a "rat run" in the city.

"You've got the busy area coming from Winterstoke Road and the way down to Hengrove and I think there's no real avoiding it," she said.

Teacher Finette Devrell said Jakub's passion and determination to make a change is what will really make the difference.

Pollution levels are regularly above legal levels outside the school.

"We are consistently amongst the worst with pollution in Bristol, quite often the very worst," she said.

"So it's a huge issue for us because that traffic just never stops. The children are the ones who are going to make the difference.

"Once the kids get on the wagon, that's when things really start to move."

Some of the £1,000 that Jakub has raised has gone towards banners asking motorists to turn off their engines.

He also decided to write to air purifier companies explaining his concerns about the impacts of the congestion on people in the school.

One company was so impressed with him that they agreed to install them in every classroom for free.

Some of the money raised by Jakub went towards posters to encourage drivers to turn their engines off outside the school.

When asked how this made him feel, Jakub said the purifiers have made a huge difference.

"I feel very happy about it and I think that it's going to make a really big change", he said.

"Because on busy days, I could almost taste the air pollution, I could almost smell it as well, but I can't do any of those things now."

Jakub's mother, Marta Kozlowski, says she could not be more proud of her son.

"As a nine-year-old boy he has achieved so much and raised more than £1,000 for his cause and managed to get 16 air purifiers to come in every single classroom in the school.

"It's an amazing achievement", she added.