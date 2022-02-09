Play video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

A social enterprise in Bude has launched a major fundraising appeal to continue its work to prevent rural isolation and poor mental health.

The Pearl Exchange was launched following the death of 19-year-old Pearl Bamford from Crackington Haven in 2019.

Pearl's parents Rose and Johnny Bamford decided to help the younger generation of North Cornwall and Devon build more positive futures by setting up a creative space that would have made Pearl happy.

To date, the organisation has engaged more than 200 people in its workshops and provided free fast-track access to counselling therapy for 76 young people.

It is aimed at 18-30 year olds in the Bude and wider North Cornwall/Devon area.

Pearl Bamford Credit: The Pearl Exchange

20-year-old Cara Phillips now has a job with The Pearl Exchange after attending its art workshops from the beginning.

Cara Phillips: ''I think this is a lifesaver, genuinely. We've had people come here who've just been hating themselves and they've worked up the courage to come and now they're part of our community, our little family here.

"It's just so nice to be able to bring people in who are struggling and see them get better and more comfortable within themselves. I feel much happier having this space, for me this is therapy.''

The Pearl Exchange is now trying to raise £48,000 through a Crowdfunder to deliver ongoing mental health therapy, a new mental health training programme and the continuation of its creative programme.

Cara Phillips taking part in a sewing workshop Credit: ITV News

Current workshops include jewellery-making, sewing, screen-printing, film screenings, yoga, poetry, creative writing, cold water swimming, music jam nights and parent support groups.

Rose Bamford, artistic director at The Pearl Exchange, said: “Our goal is that participants gain skills that will help increase their self-confidence, self-worth and broaden their horizons.

"Long-term, our aim is to reduce isolation issues, increase cultural experience, raise employability skills, improve mental health and resilience leading to more opportunities and a better quality of life.''

The Pearl Exchange has just been recognised for its work by the global fashion house Louis Vuitton as part of its 200th Birthday celebrations.

Workshop participant Sylvie Ruscombe-King Credit: ITV News

The Pearl Exchange was one of 15 organisations around the world to receive a small donation because of their focus on enabling access to the arts for young people and those from disadvantaged communities.

But staff say they still need to raise more than £20,000 to meet their target to cover this year's running costs.

Megan Foster, marketing and outreach officer: ''We've had amazing support from the local community, but now we need that constant support.

"When we were set up we were so lucky to have local people donating, but people can't always support us or can't do a regular donation and that's why we're trying to reach people that might be able to help us.''

If you need help for a mental health crisis, emergency or breakdown, or if you are worried about someone else, you should get expert advice and assessment.

These services offer confidential advice from trained volunteers.