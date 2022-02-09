Play video

Watch Richard Payne's report

A play which was put on hold just two hours before curtain-up when the Covid lockdown hit two years ago will finally take to the stage in Bristol Old Vic this evening.

The Red Lion, based on a story of loyalty and conflict in non-league football, was all set to play to packed houses at the Bristol Old Vic when covid struck and the venue closed.

Now it's finally taking to the stage.

It stars the city's own Joe Sims and emerging talent Thomas McGee, who was discovered when Joe invited untapped local talent to step forward.

Both actors now hope the subject matter and their local roots will help to attract new audiences to the theatre, possibly for the first time.

"We were gutted when we were cut off at the knees because of Covid," Joe told ITV News.

He who plays Kidd, an ambitious manager of a struggling team who sees an opportunity when Jordan (McGee), a talented footballer, arrives.

"Now we're back and we can't wait to share it with our beloved city," Joe added.

Joe Sims and Thomas McGee have waited two years for the chance to perform to audiences Credit: ITV News

Thomas, who is from Patchway on the edge of Bristol, added: "We always kept that hope, during those two years, that we'd get put back on again. Thanks to the old vic, we're back for a full run."

Speaking about getting the part, Thomas said: "A family friend told me about the audition when ITV did a piece on the search for someone born and bred in Bristol to give an opportunity to a young actor - and here I am."

So passionate is Joe to open up the industry to those who may not see a path into it, he's forming a production company to provide just that.

"I want more Bristolians in front of screen, I want more Bristolians behind the camera," he explains. "It's not just paying lip service to it, it's sending the ladders down and trying to find places across this city because I believe talent's everywhere but opportunity isn't. Let's reach out to those people and find that talent and nurture it."

Thomas McGee (left) is making his professional stage debut, while Joe Sims is a former member of the Old Vic's Youth Theatre Credit: ITV News

The actor who's played the bad man on radio and TV, most notably in ITV's Broadchurch, says he jumped at the chance of this role.

"Is that a surprise to you? All I do, I'm either a murderer or a nasty piece of work but, you know, when you're 6ft3ins with an unfortunate face you play the hand God deals you."