A resident in Exeter was left stunned after witnessing a van accidentally take the roof off the entrance to a residential car park.

The eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, watched the incident unfold in the Steeple Drive area of Alphington at around 11am on Tuesday 8 February.

They said they were inside when they heard an unusually loud noise which "can't even be described".

Explaining their disbelief, they said: "Suddenly, I heard this noise. I can't even describe it. As soon as I heard it, I flew to the window.

An eyewitness said they heard an unusually loud noise which 'can't even be described'. Credit: BPM Media

"I saw the driver jump out of the van and he was screaming.

"The roof ripped right off the entrance pillars and was on top of the van."

The eyewitness said although it was an unusual incident, he is surprised it has not happened before.

He said: "Usually the roof is sat up on pillars and as he has gone to drive through, he has made a bad judgement error - and at some speed I imagine.

"I am surprised it hasn't happened sooner because when I went outside to see what had happened, I saw one of the pillars on the ground was soaking wet and looked rotten."

Middlemore fire crew said there was no major damage to the roof. Credit: BPM Media

The resident said he spoke to the driver who confirmed the van is a rental and they may have to pay for a crane to remove the roof.

He said: "The AA arrived and were baffled on what to do or how to help."

Around 15 minutes after the incident happened, fire crews arrived on the scene. The eyewitness said they looked 'puzzled' at what they saw.

"The van has now been moved and cornered off but it is blocking some spaces for other properties. It looks like it will be there for a while now."

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Middlemore crew attended the incident from 11.15am to 12.21pm.

"They made sure the vehicle was safe."