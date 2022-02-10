Cornwall grandma so embarrassed by mouldy flat she won't let grandkids visit

A grandma has called her living situation 'a joke' as her council flat floors are riddled with damp and mould.

Wendy Wakeley moved into her ground-floor flat in Truro with her eldest granddaughter in August and quickly realised the problem.

Wendy then reported the damp and mould to the housing association.

The repairs at the Cornwall Housing property have not been carried out, nearly four months after someone first came to have a look in October.

The 67-year-old fears she could end up in a hospital as a result.

Wendy with her 24-year-old granddaughter Tegan. Credit: Cornwall Live/BMP Media

When Wendy first moved into the property with her 24-year-old granddaughter Tegan Triggs, it was newly decorated and had a brand new kitchen.

She was surprised to find the floors already decaying.

Wendy's housing provider, Cornwall Housing, did send someone to assess the issue but she claims they measured for new floors and were due to come back - she 'rings and rings' and cannot get an update.

She said the situation is so embarrassing for her, she refuses to let her younger grandchildren visit.

Wendy says when she moved in, the kitchen was newly decorated. Credit: Cornwall Live/BMP Media

Credit: Cornwall Live/BPM Media

Wendy said: "It's just not fit for them to be here. We have told the council about the flooring in the kitchen and bathroom as there is really bad mould and damp.

"It just isn't healthy for myself when I have health conditions that affect my breathing."

Wendy added that she has asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and said: "It's becoming a joke now. It've been waiting since October. No one ever rings me up. I'm getting fed up with it actually.

"The contractor even asked me if I put the marks on the floor when they were already there. I don't want other people thinking it was me. It's so embarrassing."

A spokesperson from Cornwall Housing said simply, that its team is in contact with the customer to resolve the issues.