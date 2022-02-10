A man was found unconscious with a head injury after a suspected homophobic attack in Cheltenham.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to after the man was found outside Hobbs on the Promenade at around 5.30am on Sunday morning (February 6).

The victim, who is in his late 30s, was found with a wound to his head and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

The victim has since been discharged and is recovering from home.

It has been reported that homophobic comments were made towards to victim by three men, while he was at a nearby bar.

Police say this is believed to be the motive of the assault.

It is thought that the victim left Under The Prom between 4.30am and 5am and then the men followed him and carried out the assault on the Promenade.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime and investigating officers are asking anyone who saw what happened to make contact.

Officers have gathered and reviewed CCTV footage from the area. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

Information can be submitted online or you can call the police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online here.