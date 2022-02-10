Play video

Watch Cari Davies report

A 78-year-old man has saved a Sunday bus service from being axed during the winter months by offering to pay to keep it afloat.

After hearing First Bus planned to cancel the X53 in Bridport route in the off-season, Alan Williams stepped up and offered to fund the entire Sunday service - despite qualifying for a free bus pass to use it.

"I decided that if the bus company was going to remove the Sunday service during the winter, then I would actually run it," Williams said.

First Bus initially accepted his offer of thousands of pounds, but later decided to continue funding the Sunday service itself.

The bus provider said, "we’re pleased to say that following recent conversations with Mr Williams that the X53 will be fully funded by First Wessex for the period January to March 2022.

"We will continue to liaise with Dorset Council following the submission of their Bus Service Improvement Plan to Government, as well as Mr Williams, to ensure that there are the bus services required by the community.

"We thoroughly commend Mr Williams’ actions in supporting access to public transport for local customers and thank him for his hard work in raising awareness of the funding challenges faced by operators."

Alan Williams attempt to pay for the bus service himself has saved it from closing

Although Williams' monetary offer is now not needed, it attracted attention which resulted in First Bus reconsidering running the service.

The X53 connects Bridport, Weymouth and Lyme Regis - all seaside locations which are very busy with tourism during the summer months.

Williams said: "We do get up to 25 people waiting for a bus here to either go down to Lyme Regis or to go up to Weymouth.

"Sometimes I can't get on the bus," he said.

First Bus announced plans to axe the service on winter Sundays in the popular summer holiday spots as they deemed the service was not busy enough during the down season to be viable.

"It's a problem that you get in any holiday area. The local population is just not sufficient," Williams said.

Now something of a Bridport celebrity, when asked how the local people were feeling about his success, Williams said he was "ecstatic"

"I've had people walk up to me in the supermarket and say how wonderful they thought it was that it was being done," he said.