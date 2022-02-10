Two "extremely rare" white-tailed eagles have been found dead off the Dorset coast, sparking a police investigation.

The white-tailed eagles were released in the South of England as part of a project by Forestry England to bring the rare breed back into the country after 240 years.

The programme aims to release up to 60 birds over a five-year period.

Police recovered the birds in late January after "multi-agency operations" in the South of England.

A Dorset Police investigation is currently underway to ascertain the causes of death of both birds, who are undergoing post-mortem and toxicological examination.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Sadly, two of the Sea Eagle England Isle of Wight reintroduced white-tailed eagles have recently been recovered dead on multi-agency operations in the south of England, including one in Dorset in late January.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the causes' of death of both birds, who are undergoing post-mortem and toxicological examination."

The spokesperson said the birds are "extremely rare" as they asked people to "be vigilant" and report any information they have about their deaths.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, quoting occurrence 55220015571 with your contact details."