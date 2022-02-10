Play video

A century old sea pool which has been used by generations of families in Fowey has been saved from the brink of collapse.

The Whitehouse Pool was built in the 1920s. It is owned by Cornwall Council but has been closed for a number of years after falling into disrepair.

Now a crowdfunding campaign by Alan Giles and Matthew Akrigg has raised £25,315 to repair the much-loved paddling pool.

Town crier Alan says the pool had been left to die because people thought no one would care, but he said the response to the campaign has been "terrific" from day one.

"People obviously care about it," he said.

"It's over 100 years old so there isn't anyone alive who doesn't remember it being here so it seems a shame that future generations wouldn't have that."

A Salmon Series postcard of the pool from the 1930s Credit: Marcus Lewis

The Whitehouse pool is a particularly sad sight for those who cherish the memories made here.

Margaret Cocker grew up in the town and has since brought her children and grandchildren back to play in the pool.

"To see that broken away, it really is very sad," she said.

"We used to be able to sit there and have picnics. It was a good facility."

For years the site was cleaned by local couple Sue and Roger Simpson - who spent their own money maintaining it - but Matthew says it was soon too dangerous to keep open to the public.

"For many years they were responsible for cleaning it out, looking after it out of their own pocket."

But he said when it got into a poor state they did not want to encourage people to use it.

A glass negative of Whitehouse Quay before the sea pool was built. Credit: Noahs Ark Archive / Marcus Lewis

Cornwall Council has agreed in principle to hand the site, and part of the Caffa Mill site, to the town's Harbour commissioners who are now waiting for the legal sign off.

Harbourmaster for Fowey Paul Thomas said the team have done an "outstanding job" in fundraising.

"I can’t wait to see the place brought back in to safe use for the newest generation of Fowey children," he said.