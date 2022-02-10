Two areas of Bristol have seen some of the sharpest house price rises in the UK in the past decade.

Horfield and Bedminster are both in the top 10 places with the highest percentage growth in asking prices (outside London) according to Rightmove.

Horfield sits at number two on the list. The area has an average asking price of £385k - a rise of 96% since 2012.

In Bedminster, which sits at number 10 on the list, the average asking price is £354.3k - a rise of 88.5 per cent.

The average asking price across the whole of the South West is now £359,201 (up 58% in a decade).

The top 10 places outside of London with the highest percentage growth in asking prices

1. Margate, Kent, South East, £294,209, 102.5%

2. Horfield, Bristol, South West, £385,003, 96.0%

3. Dover, Kent, South East, £254,100, 95.6%

4. Sheerness, Kent, South East, £271,570, 93.4%

5. Basildon, Essex, East of England, £328,696, 91.4%

6. Dartford, Kent, South East, £352,386, 91.2%

7. Broadstairs, Kent, South East, £462,323, 90.4%

8. Hastings, East Sussex, South East, £310,182, 89.7%

9. Walderslade, Kent, South East, £321,506, 88.9%

10. Bedminster, Bristol, South West, £354,336, 88.5%