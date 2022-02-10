Play video

Watch the little miracles - and their mums - living life to the full at Horseworld

Two miracle foals have been born at a rescue charity in Bristol.

Horseworld, near Whitchurch, got more than it bargained for when it rescued three heavily pregnant horses from horrendous conditions.

The thoroughbred mares, Lisa Jane (known as LJ), Pink Champagne and Tango had been kept in a filthy barn near Bristol with little protection from the elements. They were lice-ridden and severely malnourished and their hoofs were seriously overgrown.

Horseworld says it was a race against time to save the animals and their unborn babies.

Sadly, vets found Tango had an infected bone in her hoof and had to be put down but the other two held on.

Thor was born prematurely and very weak - the team worked around the clock to save him. Credit: Horseworld

Then LJ went into labour prematurely and gave birth to a colt. He was cold and weak and staff worked through the night to save him.

The foal was so tiny, staff put a dog coat on him to keep him warm - and even that swamped him.

The charity said: "He had inherited his mother’s brave character and determination to survive – it was then our team named him Thor."

A few weeks later, Pink Champagne gave birth to her baby. The little filly seemed healthy at first but both mother and foal went down with the campylobacter virus.

Ginny fell ill with a virus soon after she was born. Credit: Horseworld

A spokesperson said: "If it hadn’t been for the quick action and excellent care she received, she would not have survived. In recognition of the bravery shown by her mum, the little filly was named Pink Gin – or Ginny for short."

Such care and attention does not come cheap - it cost £5,588.67 in vets fees alone to save the mares and their foals and bring them back to full health.

Ginny and Thor now have a future thanks to the invention of Horseworld. Credit: Horseworld

Amy Williams, from Horseworld, said: "Ginny and Thor will never know the cruelty and neglect that their mothers suffered as HorseWorld will always ensure their every need is met.

“This Valentine’s Day, Horseworld is asking our supporters to show a little love to secure the future of this family and others like them that the charity continue to provide for.”

Find out more about the appeal and the charity's work on the Horseworld website.