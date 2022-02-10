The new speed camera in Cornwall that aims to make the region's roads safer

A new speed camera that monitors both sides of the road has been installed in Cornwall.

The camera is located on the A394 at Longdowns near Penryn. It is the first of several static cameras that are being upgraded by Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police.

The camera was installed at the end of January but when live this week.

During the setup phase alone, more than 750 offences were detected.

With the system now live, any driver exceeding the speed limit will receive a notice of intended prosecution.

Cllr Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for transport, said: "Speed limits are in place for a good reason, sadly too many people are injured on Cornwall’s roads.

"In 2020, 20 people lost their lives and 230 were seriously injured, some with life-changing injuries.

"Cornwall Council is committed to working in partnership with communities and partners to improve safety and has set ambitious and challenging targets to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries by 50% by 2030.

"Everyone can make a positive impact by driving within the speed limit, and these cameras are a valuable tool in educating drivers to slow down."

Across Devon and Cornwall, there are around 80 active speed cameras. Credit: ITV News

Across Devon and Cornwall, there are around 80 active speed cameras including traditional and average speed cameras.

Supt Adrian Leisk, from Vision Zero South West road safety partnership’s enforcement subgroup, said: “On top of this, we also have 12 dedicated speed detection officers (SDOs) who can operate at mobile locations throughout the region, as well as a network of over 600 community speed watch volunteers who work tirelessly to keep their communities safe.

“Cameras such as these, which have been installed with the full support of the local community, not only enables us to prosecute those driving at dangerously high speeds, but importantly enables us to refer the vast majority into driver education training."

The next site due to be upgraded is the camera at Tregolls Road in Truro, which is likely to be operational by April 2022.

The new camera will capture both red light offences as well as speeding drivers.