Play video

Watch Ellie Barker's report

A £20million funding boost is set to help raise awareness of Sexual Assault Referal Centres (SARCs).

At Swindon's centre, staff say one of their biggest problems is people do not know they exist.

The fresh funding means services for sexual assault and domestic abuse survivors will be enhanced, providing better support services for victims who have complex, trauma-related mental health needs.

2 in 5 people said they aren’t sure where to get help after being sexually assaulted

72% were unaware there are specialist sexual assault services offering confidential support

The campaign will raise awareness of the centres and the support available.

Rebecca Marsh, Sexual Assault and Abuse Strategy Commissioner, NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, said: “We know it can take a lot to pick up the phone and take that first step – SARCs are here at any time of day or night. We will support you through the whole process, whatever you decide to do.”

What is a Sexual Assault Referral Centre - and how to get help

SARCs provide a safe space and dedicated care for people who have been raped, sexually assaulted, or abused.

You can go directly to a SARC without needing to be referred or speaking to police first.

There are seven centres in the South West including in Truro in Cornwall, Exeter and Plymouth in Devon, Bristol, Swindon in Wiltshire, Gloucester and Bournemouth in Dorset.

You can find where your nearest SARC is on the NHS website.

Who can go to a Sexual Assault Referal Centre?

Anyone can go to a SARC. People from all ages, all genders and all walks of life are welcome.