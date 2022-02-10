Three more teenagers have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old died in a stabbing in Gloucester - bringing the total number of people charged to nine.

Ramarni, 16, died of stab wounds after an incident on Stratton Road, Barton, in December last year.

The popular 16-year-old was described as a "happy boy" with a "heart of gold" by his family and hundreds of people attended his funeral in the city last week.

Providing an update on the murder investigation today (February 10), Gloucestershire Police confirmed it has now charged two boys - aged 15 and 16 - with murder.

They are both due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later today (February 10).

Ramarni Crosby - known to his friends as Marni - died at the scene of the incident

Six other teenagers have already been charged with Ramarni's murder, bringing the total to nine.

Two of the accused are 15 years old, five are 16 and one is 17. None of them can be named for legal reasons.

Dean Bradley-Smith, aged 19, is the only adult to be charged with murder.

Police also confirmed today that a teenager from Gloucester has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender in connection with the stabbing.

Keisha Margrett-Whitter, 18, is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later today.

Anyone who has any information or footage relating to the incident is still being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police.

You can also call police on 101 and quote incident 389 of 15 December. Alternatively you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.