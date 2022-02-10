Vulnerable children to be offered lower dose of covid vaccine in Devon

Vulnerable children in Devon will be offered two lower doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Paediatricians in Devon are reassuring parents about the vaccine, saying it has been specifically developed for children aged between five and 11.

Those eligible will be contacted by their GP or local NHS branch.

It will be for children who are clinically at risk of Covid-19 or live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

It includes those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other conditions such as chronic heart or kidney problems.

Dr Corinne Hayes, a paediatrician based at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust said: "Having the vaccine will help protect the most vulnerable children and their families from Covid-19. If you have any concerns please talk to your GP or consultant, we're always happy to help."

Dr Emily Chesshyre, also a paediatrician at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust added: "I want to reassure children and their parents that this lower dose has been approved following a robust safety review and that many children elsewhere in the world have already been safely vaccinated.

"Over 8.7 million children in this age group have had the Covid-19 vaccine in the US alone."

Paediatricians at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust are reassuring parents that this vaccine is safe for children. Credit: ITV West Country

The Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) advises the government on immunisations and has recommended that eligible children should receive two 10-microgram doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is one third of the dose for adults. The vaccination is given as two injections in the upper arm, with a minimum interval of eight weeks between these doses.

Children who turn 12 during that interval will still have a lower second dose.

Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said: "Parents and carers can be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

"We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this includes children aged 5 to 11 years old."