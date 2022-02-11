Campaign group Friends of Bath Library have accused local council leaders of U-turning on their promises to protect Bath Central Library.

While the Lib Dem councillors were in opposition, they criticised the Conservative administration’s multi-million-pound plans to merge the Podium hub and the One Stop Shop.

However, similar proposals have emerged which involve cutting £126,000 from Bath and North East Somerset Council’s libraries budget over the next two years.

The plans include "the relocation of some information services into Bath Central Library".

The campaigners fear this means the library facilities will be merged, although leaders say it means building is being improved.

The £126,000 saving proposal also includes a review of "service delivery options" for the libraries in Keynsham and Midsomer Norton, and a review of how the mobile library operates.

Campaigner Gill Kirk said: "We want to help the administration keep its promises.

"The Liberal Democrats were so vocal about protecting our libraries during the run up to the last election and were as adamant as we were that merging Bath Central Library with the council’s One Stop Shop was a nonstarter.

"So we have been surprised and disappointed that they seem to be U-turning on this and it feels a bit like Groundhog Day to be having the same debate."

Friends of Bath Library believe the One Stop Shop is well located in Manvers Street and moving services should not compromise the library.

Another campaigner from the group, former Bath Central Library manager Andy Halliday emphasised the importance of the library services.

He said: "Now is not the time to be reducing library services especially in our purpose-built very popular public library in The Podium.

"What we should be doing is investing in stock after years of cutbacks, more promotion of hireable spaces, increased provision for growing numbers of housebound, but still, very keen, readers, alongside recruiting dedicated library oriented staff."

Back in 2017, the original proposals were met with widespread opposition and numerous protests.

Lib Dem deputy council leader Richard Samuel told a scrutiny panel meeting last week: "Post-pandemic we are looking at quite a lot of customer change in terms of the way people want to interface with the council.

"The task we have is to make sure that the services we offer and how people can get to them is now appropriate for the changing needs.

"The possibility is being flagged up of the placement of some services within Bath Central Library but my understanding is this would be fairly marginal to the operation of the library and certainly not a substantial change that would require a change in planning."

Despite campaigners concerns on the new proposal, Cllr Dine Romero, the cabinet member for children and young people, communities and culture, said the council want the same for the library as the campaign group.

He said the plans aim to improve the library, not curb it.

"We’ll deliver this through efficiencies and this will not have a negative impact on library provision at Bath Central Library," he said.

