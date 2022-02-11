Play video

Watch emergency crews at the scene of the fire

The Grand Hotel in Torquay has been evacuated due to a fire in its spa.

Several fire crews and police are at the scene of the blaze, with roads blocked in the area.

The A3022 Rathmore Road is partially blocked by the fire from Torbay Road to Hennapyn Road. Traffic is coping well.

Firefighters are using water jets and have also been using breathing apparatus.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to the incident around 9.15am after smoke was reported.

"The building is now completely evacuated. There are currently 6 fire engines and 3 special appliances in attendance."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police received reports of a fire at a property in Torbay Road, Torquay at around 10.05am today [11 February].

"The property was evacuated to allow the incident to be dealt with."

