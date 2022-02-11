Play video

A Box Makers Yard resident speaks to ITV News

Hundreds of people in Bristol have been left without water for days amid supply issues at an apartment complex.

Bristol Water is investigating issues at Box Makers Yard, near Bristol Temple Meads.

Residents have been without water since around 6.30am on Wednesday (February 9). Around 600 people live in the complex.

Alex, a resident at Box Makers Yard said: "Most people have had no water. I was able to get a little bit from the toilets but nothing else.

"In terms of drinking water, nobody's had any of that so it's been a really big problem. Thankfully it's getting a little bit normal now."

A Bristol Water spokesperson said: "Our inspector has been investigating an issue with the water supply connected to a block of flats at Box Makers Yard.

"They discovered that the private water tank supplying the building had no water in it and as a result, the water pumps were not running.

"Our water main connecting to the development appears to be running normally, which indicates the issue is within the private supply.

"However, we’re continuing to investigate both the private and public supply network in this location to resolve the matter as soon as possible and restore supplies for the customers affected."

They added workers will be on-site with the management company’s maintenance contractor.

Box Makers Yard has been approached for comment.

In an email to residents of both buildings, Box Makers Yard said it was "truly sorry" the issue has not been fixed.