A 25-year-old man from Cornwall has denied murdering a member of his family.

Cameron Dancey-Stevenson pleaded not guilty to the murder of 62-year-old Alison Stevenson yesterday (10 February).

She was found dead at her home in Meneage Road, Helston, in May last year.

Dancey-Stevenson, from Helston, appeared at Truro Crown Court via a video link from Langdon Hospital in Dawlish.

He is due to stand trial at Truro in early May.