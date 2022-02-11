Two separate protests are set to take place in Bristol city centre this weekend.

Youth Climate Storm and the Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) will both be hosting rallies in the city.

The first rally, being organised by anti-airport expansion activists, is due to start at 10.30am on College Green.

It follows the decision by the Planning Inspectorate to allow Bristol Airport to expand its annual passenger capacity from 10 million to 12 million - an increase of 20%.

West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris is due to speak at the event.

The second protest - by Youth Climate Storm - is due to start at 12pm and last several hours. Organisers say they will 'swarm' the city with temporary road blocks throughout the protest - stopping traffic for seven minutes at a time at seven minute intervals.

BAAN has been campaigning against the expansion of Bristol Airport for three years. Credit: ITV West Country

Why are people campaigning against Bristol Airport's expansion?

BAAN says the on-the-ground implications for people living near the airport will be 'horrendous':

10,000 extra car journeys a day

Hundreds of extra nights flights in the summer

Increase in noise, causing distress, medical and mental health issues

More carbon emissions released into the atmosphere

Disturbing bats and other habitats

An impression of what the expansion could look like. Credit: Bristol Airport

Tarisha Finnegan-Clarke, of BANN, said: "We just feel we need an opportunity for people who have had their hopes for a sustainable planet dashed by last week’s decision to come together in a show of solidarity.

"It's a chance to regroup and commit ourselves to the next stage of opposition to Bristol Airport’s plans to expand.

"We might be devastated but we are far from feeling defeated. This horrendous decision can be, and needs to be, reversed because we cannot reverse the damage it will do to the local community and to the environment if it is allowed to go ahead as planned."