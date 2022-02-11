Play video

A Bristol man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in bringing £1 million of illegal drugs into the South West.

An Exeter Crown Court judge said Michael Williams was part of a conspiracy that wrought havoc on local communities.

Williams, 59, of Padstow Road, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine following a trial in October 2021.

He stashed half-a-kilogram of the drug and nearly £160,000 in cash in a cupboard under the stairs when he was arrested in November 2019.

Michael Williams is the sixth member of the gang to be sentenced in this case. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police.

Another key player in the organised gang, Adi Lleshi, was caught delivering 3kg of the Class-A drug – worth £250,000 – to Williams' Bristol home when officers swooped on them.

The prosecution called it a "substantial" business operation distributing cocaine into the West Country and generating hundreds of thousands of pounds of income.

Police had also been following Adi Lleshi and Mark Vasija -both of Buckhurst Hill, Essex - for five months, as they moved drugs and cash between Essex and the South West.

They supplied Williams in Bristol; John Minchinton of Kings Drive, Brixham; Steven Evans of Mount Lidden, Penzance; and Tyler Harrison of Torridge Way, Plymouth, who all distributed the drugs on for sale.

They were all sentenced at a hearing last month to a total of 41 years in prison.

The judge at Exeter Crown Court said Michael Williams was part of a conspiracy that wreaked havoc on local communities. Credit: David Wilcock/PA

Judge Timothy Rose told Michael Williams at Exeter Crown Court today (11 February): "You were caught absolutely red-handed, receiving 3 kilograms of drugs from a courier.

"You played your part in wreaking havoc on the community in which you live.

"The peddling and distribution of Class A drugs like this causes misery, death and destruction and the court must takes these matters very seriously indeed."

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Ben Davies said: “Today sees the lastdefendant sentenced in this complex and sophisticated case.

"The Judge has handed out a significant sentence to Williams which is wholly consistent with those previously sentenced.

"I am really pleased with the overall result and the disruption that this investigation has caused to an organised gang working from London to bring substantial amounts ofClass A drugs into the South West.”

Williams stashed nearly £160,000 in cash in a cupboard under the stairs when he was arrested in November 2019. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to identify and disrupt those that feel they can visit the South West region to supply controlled drugs and bring misery to our communities.”

“I would urge our communities to report activities so that we can act fast and prevent these types of gangs getting a foothold within our towns and cities.”

