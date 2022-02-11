Play video

Bodycam footage of Mariella Gedge-Rogers at the riot in Bristol

A woman who "attacked" and "threw missiles" at police officers has been found guilty of riot at Bristol Crown Court.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers, of Clifton, Bristol, was convicted today (11 February) of being part of a group which "used or threatened violence" and "caused others to fear for their personal safety", following a trial.

The 27-year-old was arrested six days after the riot took place outside Bridewell Police Station on Sunday 21 March last year.

During the trial, digital evidence including footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage was played to the jury.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers will be sentenced on Thursday 10 March.

The footage shows Gedge-Rogers hitting an officer on the head with a skateboard and throwing "missiles" at other officers from the roof of the police station.

She was also seen to repeatedly strike the front window of the station with a skateboard.

At one point she tells an officer "I know you're a human being". When he replied saying "you've just hit me with a skateboard though", she was filmed saying "I did do that, yes".

When she is sentenced on Thursday 10 March, Gedge-Rogers will be the fifteenth person to be sentenced in connection with the riot.

The 13 people sentenced so far have been jailed for a combined total of 51 years and eight months. Jasmine York, 26, of Brislington, Bristol, is due to be sentenced on Monday 14 March after being convicted of arson earlier this week.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Mariella Gedge-Rogers did not deny taking part in the events in Bristol city centre that night but claimed she acted alone and not as part of a group.

Demonstrators clash with police in Bristol. Credit: PA

“The evidence presented to the jury however clearly showed her joining forces with others on the roof of the police station to hurl missiles at officers.

“The jury were subsequently left with little choice but to conclude she was not acting alone but was part of a violent mob.”

He continued: "We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."