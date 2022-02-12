Campaigners have gathered in Bristol to protest against the expansion of the city's airport.

Bristol Airport Action Network (BANN) organised the demonstration on College Green following the Planning Inspectorate's decision to allow Bristol Airport to expand.

The plans will see the airport's capacity increase from 10 million passengers to 12 million passengers a year.

Tarisha Finnegan-Clarke, member of BANN said: "We feel we need an opportunity for people who have had their hopes for a sustainable planet dashed by the decision to come together in a show of solidarity.

"It's a chance to regroup and commit ourselves to the next stage of opposition to Bristol Airport's plans to expand.

'We might be devastated but we are far from feeling deflated. This horrendous decision can be and needs to be reversed because we cannot reverse the damage it will do to the local community and the environment if it goes ahead."

Richard Baxter another BANN member said: "Social media platforms have been on fire with messages of disgust and dismay since the decision was made public.

"Many people feel this has not been a democratic process and the valid concerns of the local community have been sidelined by the Inspectorate who have been swayed by a tsunami of greenwash and flimsy promises from the airport."

Campaigners say they want to see the decision reversed.

North Somerset Council rejected the proposals in February 2020, despite its own officers saying they should be recommended for approval.

But Bristol Airport's subsequent appeal to the planning inspectorate was successful.

A spokesperson from Bristol Airport said the decision followed consultation with local communities and stakeholders.

"We have listened to local views and accept the challenge of climate change and have made significant changes to our business, which includes solar power, renewable energy and many more initiatives", they said.

"We achieved carbon neutrality status in 2021 and commit to net zero airport operations by 2030.

An impression of what the expansion could look like Credit: Bristol Airport

"Collaborative partnerships with airlines and key stakeholders introducing innovative sustainability solutions ensures that Bristol Airport provides continued access to global connections and it need not be at the expense of our planet’s future.

“Developing Bristol Airport in a sustainable way will enable more people from the South West to ‘fly local’, reducing the number of road journeys to and from London airports - numbering 8 million a year pre-pandemic.

"The development of Bristol Airport will ensure we can continue to fulfil the vital role of being an international gateway to the region, delivering jobs, tourism and investment which all contributes to the region’s economy.”