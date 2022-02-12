A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a Somerset roundabout.

The collision - which involved two cars - happened on the Tin Bridge roundabout in Glastonbury at about 7.50pm yesterday (February 11).

The driver of one of the vehicles - a man in his 30s- was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The other driver - a man in his 20s - was also injured and taken to hospital.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers are now appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222035372.