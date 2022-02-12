Play video

Watch Devon and Cornwall's PCC, Alison Hernandez, on how the Plymouth community has been supported since the tragic event

Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner has praised the "resilient" community of Keyham six months after it experienced one of the worst mass shootings the UK has ever seen.

On August 12 last year, in a rampage which lasted just 12 minutes, Plymouth gunman Jake Davison shot and killed five people before turning the gun on himself.

The 22-year-old first shot dead his mother before leaving her home and killing four others - including a three-year-old girl - in the streets of Keyham.

Speaking of when she found out about the incident, Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "It was about 7.45pm and I received a phone call from the Chief Constable and he said 'something really serious has happened in our community'."

People leave flowers in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died in a mass shooting Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Since that moment, she said what she saw from the people of Keyham was a community determined to help each other.

"Plymouth as a city rolled its sleeves up and was ready to help anyone who needed it.

"No-one knew what to do so they were just trying to find their bit that they could do to help - whether that was a cup of tea, or letting people use their toilet.

"It was absolutely incredible and I think it's been an amazing experience to see that everyone just pitches in."

When asked how the community had been supported six months on from the shooting, Commissioner Hernandez said: "Some of the biggest things we've been looking at is 'how do you support a community?'"

"We are talking here about 300 people who potentially witnessed or are indirectly impacted by the tragedy that happened."

She said Devon and Cornwall Police has been working closely with the government to create a neighbourhood policing team for Keyham to help people feel safe in the aftermath of the incident.

The force also received funding for victim support and a 'safer streets' policing approach - which allowed them to create infrastructure improvements around CCTV and street lighting.

Commissioner Hernandez continued: "Plymouth is a resilient community in its own right.

"Keyham was a low crime community before - it wasn't one of our areas that we would be naturally worried about - we've got a really healthy community there.

Floral tributes left outside the scene of the first shooting in Biddick Drive, Keyham Credit: PA

"Our issue is just making sure they know our door is always open."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) is investigating decisions made by Devon and Cornwall Police in relation to gunman Jake Davison's possession of a firearm.

The IOPC said they expect to complete the investigation by the end of February.

IOPC Regional Director David Ford said: "I would like to send my sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured in the shootings, with whom we have kept in touch with during the process of our investigation.

Members of the public attended a vigil for the community in Plymouth following the shooting Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

"We have been grateful for their continued patience, along with that of the wider community, while we have undertaken our detailed enquiries.

He said the authority is drawing remaining lines of enquiry to a close, preparing their final conclusions, and deciding whether any of the individuals they served misconduct notices to will have a disciplinary case to answer.

"It is vitally important that we, and others, seek to identify what changes could be made to reduce the risk of any repeat of the horrific events of last August", he said.

"As part of our investigation determinations, we will be considering both local and national learning recommendations around firearms licensing procedures."

More information and community support can be found on the Plymouth Together website.