Who is Lando Norris? The story behind the Formula 1 superstar

The F1 grid has been taken over by a number of young drivers in recent years - including Bristol wonder kid Lando Norris.

The 22-year-old broke the record for being the youngest ever Brit to take part in a Formula One race when he started the Australian GP in September of 2019.

And now Norris has just signed a new contract with the team from Woking that will keep him with them until 2025.

Lando had been the team's reserve driver but was given his chance to run alongside Renault's Carlos Sainz after F1 icon Fernando Alonso announced his own intention to retire.

Since then he has become one of the hottest prospects on the grid and touted by many as a F1 World Champion of the future.

'It is a dream come true'

Speaking at his announcement as an official McLaren driver Lando described his meteoric rise as "unbelievable" and a "dream come true".

"Although I've been part of the McLaren team for a while now, this is a special moment and one I could only hope would become reality," he said.

"For the remainder of 2018, my focus remains firmly on the Formula Two championship. My objective is to win the title before joining McLaren full-time, which will be tough but I will fight as hard as I can for the remaining four races."

Lando Norris and fellow McLaren driver Carlos Sainz with the MCL34. Credit: McLaren

Who is Lando Norris?

Norris was born in Bristol on 13 November 1999 to an English father, Adam Norris, and Belgian mother, Cisca.

His father Adam is a retired pensions manager and CEO of Horatio Investments. He is ranked at around 500th in the richest people in Britain list.

Lando attended Millfiled School in Somerset but left the school without taking his GCSEs.

He now lives in Monaco after moving in early 2022.

The start of his racing career

Lando had developed an interest in motorcycle racing as a youngster and he hoped to follow in the footsteps of racing icon Valentino Rossi and compete on two wheels.

His love of karting started when his dad took him and his older brother Oliver to watch an event when he was aged just seven.

In his first major national event Lando claimed pole position. In those early years he won a number of races and championship titles.

Norris shared the podium with Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas. Credit: PA images

He won the CIK FIA European Championship and the International Super Cup as well as the WSK Euro Series.

In 2017 Norris was approached about joining racing supergiant McLaren as a junior driver. In 2018 he then became the team's official reserve driver after impressing during mid-season tests.

How much success has Lando Norris has in F1 so far?

McLaren as a team are not quite in the powerful position they found themselves a decade ago in the world of F1.

Norris has joined a team in transition and his new contract shows the confidence he has in them as they aim to get back to the pinnacle of the sport.

The motorsport world is currently dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull Racing with Ferrari in the mix.

Lando celebrating with Max Verstappen. Credit: PA Images

That makes Norris' record of five podiums impressive, that is without even considering his age.

So far he has gained 306 career points, has found himself on pole once and also clocked three fastest laps.

Last season he would have been celebrating his first ever GP win in Russia but he was caught out by adverse weather conditions and lost the lead on the last lap to Lewis Hamilton.

If progress continues at the rate it has done then it won't be long until he is finally celebrating that elusive first win with his team.