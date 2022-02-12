Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Taunton.

The victim was walking along Parkfield Road, close to the junction with Parkfield Drive, at about 3.30am on Thursday 3 February when the attack happened.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "A man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, before running off.

"He’s described as wearing a dark top, with light coloured trousers or joggers.

"We’re reviewing CCTV from around the area as part of our ongoing investigation."

Officers are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone with relevant information or footage to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222027374.