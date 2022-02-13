Bristol street 'renamed' as 'Colston Four Road' following statue toppling

A road in Bristol has been unofficially renamed following the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest on June 7 last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour.

Following the events, institutions and buildings in Bristol linked to the slave trader have been renamed and rebranded, such as the Bristol Beacon and Montpelier High School.

Colston Road in Easton seems to now have been rebranded 'Colston Four Road' after Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Jake Skuse, who were all found not guilty of criminal damage last month.

The group - who came to be known as The Colston Four - argued in the trial that what they had done was justified because honouring a slave trader in a multi-cultural city like Bristol was offensive.

It has not been confirmed yet whether the new road sign was put in place by the council or by local residents.

Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.