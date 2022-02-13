A man has been arrested after police seized around 500 cannabis plants from an industrial estate in Wiltshire.

Police received a call from a member of the public on Wednesday (February 9) who "expressed concerns" about a strong smell coming from the Whitehill Industrial Estate in Royal Wootton Bassett.

When officers entered the building they said they discovered a "sophisticated drug operation" and seized about 500 cannabis plants.

Inspector James Brain, from Wiltshire Police's local Community Policing Team, said: “This member of the public did exactly the right thing and, after noticing something suspicious about this premises, alerted police so it could be investigated.

“The production and supply of any illegal drugs is a concern, but we want people to be aware that these types of cannabis factories have a number of issues which impact on the local community.

"There is often associated nuisance and anti-social behaviour, including the strong smell, and can sometimes be linked to exploitation or trafficking.

“We would encourage everyone to be aware of the signs of this type of illegal activity and to report any suspicions to the police.”

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and has been released under investigation.