The Dartmoor project restoring peat bogs in bid to fight climate change

A project on Dartmoor is helping in the fight against climate change by restoring peat bogs.

Peatlands can store huge amounts of carbon in the ground but large areas were drained in the past to extract the peat for fuel.

Diggers have been brought in to dam drainage channels, which were dug in the 19th century to dry the peat so it could be harvested for the fuel.

Blocking the ditches should hold back water, making the area much more boggy again, encouraging the growth of moss and other bog vegetation.

Experts say there is a lot of carbon stored in peat, and when the peat degrades, it releases this carbon into the atmosphere.

Dartmoor National Park's Peatland Restoration Project Officer David Leach said: "There's an awful lot of carbon stored in peat. When the peat is degrading, it's releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

"What we hope is that we turn these sites from sites that are carbon sources for the atmosphere into carbon sinks. That's a crucial part of our contribution on Dartmoor to the battle against climate change."

The restoration project is being run in partnership with South West Water, which draws around 50 per cent of its supply from Dartmoor, and would benefit from holding water on the moor for longer. It should slow the flow, reducing flood risk, and naturally filter the water.

South West Water's Mires Manager Morag Angus said: “The peatlands in the South West of England are very important for water quality, carbon storage, biodiversity, cultural history, recreation and farming but they are the most vulnerable in the UK to the impacts of climate change due to their southerly position.

"It is vital we continue our valuable work to restore and make our habitats more resilient to climate change whilst empowering people to be involved in this important work.”

The long-term restoration of Dartmoor’s peatlands started in 2009. The South West Peatland Project is aiming to restore 131 hectares of land on Dartmoor this winter and has been granted £9 million of funding to continue the fight against climate change.