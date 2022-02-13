Play video

Watch the shocking examples of bad driving caught by dashcam

Dashcam footage of "really poor" driving across Devon and Cornwall has been released by police as part of their Operation Snap campaign.

The footage - which has been submitted by members of the public - comes after a year in where there's been 44 deaths and 624 serious injures on the roads in Devon and Cornwall in 2020.

While this is a reduction compared to 2019 - when there were 48 people killed and 768 seriously injured – the force says 2020 also saw a 21% reduction in vehicle traffic across the UK due to the Covid lockdowns.

Two of the drivers caught on camera jumping red lights have received significant fines – with one also disqualified from driving – after failing to provide their information to the police.

Other videos submitted show a car driving on the pavement close to a pedestrian, a vehicle swerving through vehicles on a roundabout and a highly dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

Two videos show motorists ignoring red traffic lights. According to police, both drivers ignored the follow-up paperwork sent to them by Devon and Cornwall Police to provide information about the driver of the vehicle, so received big fines.

One of the drivers was fined £660, ordered to pay £156 costs and was also disqualified from driving for six months. The other was fined £660, ordered to pay costs of £686 and given six penalty points on their driving license.

Devon and Cornwall Police has so far taken action against more than 2,200 drivers through operation snap.

Superintendent Adrian Leisk, Alliance strategic lead for roads policing and chairman of the Vision Zero South West enforcement sub group, said: “There are some examples of really poor driving in these latest videos, including some which clearly had the potential to seriously endanger lives.

“There were also examples of behaviours that might seem pretty innocuous, such as jumping a red light and not responding to requests for information.

“More and more people have dash cams and helmet cameras and we are receiving record numbers of submissions to Op Snap. We really want driver’s to think twice about jumping that red light, or perform a dangerous manoeuvre.

"You may well be identified and prosecuted.”

Of those killed or seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads:

270 were car occupants

196 were motorcyclists

96 were pedestrians

78 were cyclists

18 were van/light goods vehicle occupants

2 were HGV occupants

1 was a bus or coach occupant

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is also chairman of Vision Zero South West and the national APCC lead for road safety.

She said: “When dealing with figures like these it’s important to remember that every single one represents a person who has suffered dramatically as a result of a collision on our roads.

“Whether it’s someone who dies, sustains a brain injury, loses a limb or suffers from the harrowing mental effects of a road traffic collision, the effect this incident has on them – as well as their friends and family - cannot be underestimated."