Firefighters were called after a woman got stuck up a tree as she attempted to rescue her pet parrot in Wiltshire.

The pet owner was trying to retrieve the parrot which had escaped, but she got stuck 18ft up the tree in Trowbridge yesterday (12 February).

A spokesperson from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from a member of the public after a female had attempted to climb a tree to retrieve an escaped parrot and in doing so became stuck 18ft up.

"Technical rescue crews from Trowbridge and Chippenham were mobilised along with fire engines from Warminster and Devizes.

"We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance."