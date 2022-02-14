A body has been found in the search for a missing Cornwall man.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Station Road in Redruth just before 3.30pm on Friday (February 11) to reports a body had been found.

In a statement the force said it is believed to be that of 58-year-old Christopher Stevens, who went missing from the Redruth area early last week.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and Mr Stevens' family have been informed.

The force says a file is being prepared for the coroner.