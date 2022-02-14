Cornwall man told to pay £1k after failing to pick up his dog's poo

A man from Cornwall has been ordered to pay £1,354 after not clearing up his dog's poo in a residential area.

Robert Knight from Illogan was ordered to pay the fine following a hearing at Truro Magistrates Court on 9 February.

The court heard a neighbour witnessed Mr Knight's dog off the lead "fouling a grass verge in a residential area with no effort being made to clear up the mess" in August last year, a Cornwall Council spokesperson said.

The council’s dog welfare and enforcement officer was satisfied that an offence had been committed under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, so a fixed penalty notice (FPN) was issued to Knight.

The notice offers someone the opportunity to pay a £100 penalty instead of being prosecuted - but the £100 penalty was not paid.

Knight did not attend court and magistrates dealt with the case in his absence.

After hearing the evidence, they found Knight guilty. He was fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £1,120 and a victim surcharge of £34, making a total of £1,354 to be paid within 28 days.

The council’s portfolio holder for environment and public protection Martyn Alvey said: “We are determined to tackle issues like dog fouling to help our residents enjoy a cleaner Cornwall and a great environment for all.

“I hope this successful prosecution sends out a clear message that such anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Incidents of dog fouling can be reported to the council on its website.