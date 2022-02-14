Arrests have been made after a homeless man was attacked in a car park in Cornwall.

Shocking video footage showed the man being beaten by multiple people in the Moorfield multi-storey car park in Truro.

He was kicked, punched and even had a bottle smashed over his head during the ordeal, which happened on February 12.

It is understood the victim is being treated in hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now arrested six teenagers.

Detective Inspector Steve Moorcroft said: “We are aware of footage that is circulating across social media which appears to show an horrific assault on a homeless man by a gang of teenagers, in Truro.

Police have arrested some people in connection with the incident. Credit: BPM Media

“Six teenagers are currently in police custody having been arrested in connection to this incident and enquires continue into this matter.

“I wish to reassure the public that the matter is being dealt with, but ask that for the sake of the victim, that people do not share the footage of the attack."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 973 12 February.