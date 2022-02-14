Motorists can now check if they will need to pay to drive in Bristol's clean air zone (CAZ) when it is introduced later this year.

Bristol City Centre estimates almost three quarters of vehicles driving into the centre centre already meet the zone's emission standards.

Now a new online registration checker has been launched so people can see if their vehicle will or won't incur a charge.

When will Bristol's clean air zone come into place?

No exact date has been set for the start of Bristol's clean air zone but the council says it will start operating in 'summer 2022'.

Where will Bristol's clean air zone cover?

The Clean Air Zone would cover a small area of central Bristol. Credit: Bristol Live

The zone covers a small area of central Bristol including a large section of Temple Way, roads around Broadmead and Cabot Circus, part of Park Street and routes around Bristol Royal Infirmary.

South of the river, the zone incorporates Coronation Road and surrounds half of Greville Smyth Park before crossing back over the river on Brunel Way and lasting for part of the Portway.

How much will the charge be in Bristol's clean air zone?

Non-compliant cars will be charged £9 a day to drive through the zone whereas buses, coaches and HGVs will face daily charges of £100 per day.

Businesses can also use it to check their vehicles by uploading a spreadsheet of the registration numbers of all the vehicles they own.

The zone is being introduced as part of Bristol's commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

Which vehicles are exempt from Bristol clean air zone charges?

No vehicles will be banned but older and more polluting vehicles will be charged. You can use the Government's online checker to see if your vehicle will incur a charge.

Charges will not apply to: • Euro 4, 5 and 6 petrol vehicles, roughly 2006 upwards • Euro 6 diesel vehicles, roughly end of 2015 onwards

The council has secured £42m from the government for grants and loans to help people with the cost of replacing vehicles which would be charged to enter the zone.

The money can be used to trade in a vehicle for an equivalent new or second-hand model which meets the zone’s emission standards.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: “We’re making sure that the clean air zone won’t have a detrimental impact on people on low incomes or businesses that have already had a difficult two years.

“If your vehicle will be charged to enter the zone then you can contact us to find out what help you can get with either exemptions, a loan or even a grant which you don’t pay back.

“You don’t need to buy a brand new electric car which are unaffordable for most people – it could be as simple as going to your local second-hand dealer and upgrading your 2003 car for a 2006 one.”