A man from Gloucester has admitted following and sexually assaulting a woman on her way back from work.

Police were contacted on the evening of 23 August last year with a report that a woman had been approached by a man in Barton Street, Gloucester.

The victim said she had been followed to Regent Street where the man sexually assaulted her before she was able to get away.

Petrica Sergiu Iroftez, of Dinely Street, was identified, arrested and charged the same day and had remained in custody since then.

The 23-year-old appeared at Gloucester Crown Court this morning (14 February).

He was due to face a trial, however he admitted the offence on the first day.

Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team said: "I would like to praise the victim for her strength in coming forward and being prepared to give evidence at court.

"This was a terrifying incident on a young woman who was trying to get home after a long day at work when she was instead left in fear for her own safety.

"Gloucestershire Constabulary take all reports of any sexual offence seriously and will support victims of these type of offences throughout the entire process."

Sergiu Iroftei, has been further remanded for sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday 16 March.

If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or abuse, and wish to report it, you can contact police by calling 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.

More information about the Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre at Gloucestershire Police can be found here.

You can also report crimes online by visiting the force's website.