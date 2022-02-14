Play video

A council in Wiltshire is asking victims of seagull attacks to come forward as it applies for a licence to control their numbers.

Devizes Town Council says the Wiltshire town - which is 40 miles from the sea - is plagued by gulls, especially during breeding season in spring and summer.

The council now wants permission to remove their eggs.

Town Clerk Simon Fisher told ITV: "We've been working with experts and we estimate our gull population is going up 16% a year.

"We've got about 200 nesting pairs, so you can see that each time that goes up by 16%, the population grows quite considerably."

Like all wild birds, seagulls are legally protected. Interfering with them, their eggs or nests is illegal without a licence from Natural England.

If the council's application is successful, it will be allowed to remove eggs from 30 nests.

The eggs would be replaced with plastic replicas, which discourage parents from laying replacements.

Last year the council's egg removal licence application was unsuccessful. This year, the council is asking those who have been negatively affected by seagulls to come forward with their experiences, to support its new application.

Egg removal is controversial. The RSPB argues reducing litter and the deliberate feeding of seagulls is a better way to reduce their numbers in urban environments.