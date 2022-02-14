Rescuers save stranded camper from flooded tent on Dartmoor

Rescuers waded through knee-deep water and battled harsh weather conditions to come to the aid of a stranded camper on Dartmoor.

The man rang police for help after his tent had flooded in the Shavercombe Brook Valley after a day of torrential rain and wind warnings across the region.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Plymouth were deployed at around 1.30am today (February 14) due to the deteriorating weather forecast.

The man safely returned back to his car at 4.10am. It was the third callout for the team in just 30 hours.

'Even small brooks can become dangerous'

On its Facebook page, Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team said: "We decided to deploy four members to escort him from the moor before the situation became worse.

"The team members had to wade and cross the River Plym at a ford. The knee-deep water presented a problem but using river crossing skills that the team regularly practice they were able to cross safely.

"The camper was found at the reported location and escorted back to his car.

"Always think about where you pitch tents remembering that river levels rise very fast on Dartmoor, even very small brooks and burns can become dangerous. Be prepared and check the weather forecast.”

They added: "Remember, if you need assistance on the moors, dial 999 or 112, ask for the police and then mountain rescue.”