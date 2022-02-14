Teenager sexually assaulted by stranger in Bath

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was sexually assaulted by a stranger who approached her from behind in Bath.

The teenager was walking along Dorchester Street on December 29 when she was assaulted by a man at 10.11pm.

He then continued on foot along the road, into St James Parade where he was lost to sight.

He is described as being of Asian ethnic origin, of a large build, with black hair. He was wearing a turquoise shirt and carrying a dark coloured bag.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have now released a picture of a man who officers would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise the man pictured in this CCTV footage, please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 5222010974.