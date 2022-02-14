Nearly £4,000 has been raised for a homeless man who was attacked in a car park in Cornwall.

The man was hurt in the incident at the Moorfield Multi-Storey car park in Truro on February 12. Six people have since been arrested.

Distressing video footage has circulated which shows the man being kicked, punched and even having a bottle smashed over his head.

The attack has been condemned by Devon and Cornwall Police and local MPs.

The homeless man's makeshift blanket. Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Steve Moorcroft said: “We are aware of footage that is circulating across social media which appears to show an horrific assault on a homeless man by a gang of teenagers, in Truro.

“Six teenagers are currently in police custody having been arrested in connection to this incident and enquires continue into this matter.

“I wish to reassure the public that the matter is being dealt with, but ask that for the sake of the victim, that people do not share the footage of the attack."

Truro and Falmouth MP Cherilyn Mackrory described the attack as “truly shocking”.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Credit: BPM Media

"The disgusting and abhorrent events that occurred in Truro last night have been brought to my attention,” she said.

“Truly shocking and deeply saddening. This should not be happening in our city.”

Two online fundraisers have been set up to support the victim, who is understood to be receiving hospital treatment.

More than £2,500 has been raised on JustGiving while a further £1,800 has been donated via GoFundMe.