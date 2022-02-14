Dog owners are being warned as large chunks of palm oil wash up on on the north coast of Cornwall.

Palm oil - which is an edible type of vegetable oil that comes from palm tree pulp - is non-toxic but can have a laxative effect and cause gastrointestinal problems and blockages in dogs if they eat it.

In worst case scenarios, pets can get pancreatitis which can be fatal, or shorten their lifespan.

Palm oil is a waxy substance, often white, yellow or orange in colour and was found and pictured on Porthcothan Beach, between Newquay and Padstow, on Saturday (February 12).

International law permits ships to offload palm oil residue while still at sea, as long as they are at least 12 nautical miles from the nearest land and in water no less than 25 metres deep.

While it is not toxic to people, Vets Now has explained why it can be dangerous to dogs.

"While palm oil is not poisonous to dogs, it does have a laxative effect and, if eaten, can cause sickness, diarrhoea, dehydration and, in extreme cases, pancreatitis,” it said.

"It can also cause blockages in the gut due to its semi-solid state. Some dogs have become seriously ill after ingesting palm oil.

The palm oil was found washed up on Porthcothan Beach. Credit: BPM Media

"Much of the risk from palm oil is thought to derive from other toxic products mixed in it such as diesel oil from ships."

The coastguard advises anyone who finds palm oil on a beach to call it on 999 so it can "arrange quick and safe disposal".