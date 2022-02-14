Warning issued for children not to play on building sites ahead of half term

A warning has been issued by a Gloucestershire housing association for children to not play on building sites ahead of the half term holiday.

Bromford - which is providing new homes across twelve developments in Gloucestershire - is advising children to stay safe when walking or playing nearby building sites.

The company says, until all the construction work is finished, housing developments can be "very dangerous" and should not be accessed by children or their parents.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “New homes developments under construction may look like exciting places to explore, but they can be extremely hazardous.

“At Bromford, we put a lot of care into making sure our developments are secure and can’t be accessed by children or passers-by.

"However, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the half term, especially if they live near an active building site."