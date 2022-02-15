Play video

Wildlife enthusiasts, anglers and residents in Taunton say they are outraged the Environment Agency has cut down trees on a section of a river bank.

The Environment Agency says they cut down the trees to help prevent flooding, but locals say an area once full of wildlife has been changed forever.

The authority removed every tree which was next to the river Tone in Bathpool - a river which used to be surrounded by greenery.

The River Tone used to be brimming with wildlife, residents say.

Dominic Garnett, an angler who has been going to the river since he was a child, described the agency's decision as "brutal".

"This was a really beautiful semi-wild stretch of river. There was lots of cover all over it which made it really good for fishing and wildlife alike", he said.

Dominic Garnett described the Environment Agency's decision to cut the trees down as "brutal"

"It's brutal. It's horrible. It makes me feel like we're just not really taking care of it. I find it ironic that we're there crying about rainforests and coral reefs and we can't even look after our own back yard."

The Environment Agency says it cut down the trees to reduce flood risk and enhance long-term biodiversity.

But local resident and wildlife photographer Andy Monks - who used to photograph the area when it was brimming with wildlife and greenery, disagrees that it will bring about any good change.

"I've not seen a heron since it's been done. I've not seen an eegrit since it's been done, the kingfishers won't be nesting here anymore because there's no cover or branches for them to feed.

Local resident and wildlife photographer Andy Monks says he's not seen wildlife at the river since the trees were cut down.

"Have we learnt nothing?" He asked. "We're supposed to be thinking of climate change, looking after the wildlife and we clearly haven't given it a thought here at all."

Even scientists who are experts in the field of flooding say they are 'baffled' by what's happened.

Professor Paul Bates explained: "So what the environment agency is trying to do is reduce the friction of the river.

"When you reduce friction you also reduce water levels and that can help with flood risk, but it seems unlikely from what they've done that the works will have the effect that they want them to have."

The Environment Agency has said it is "sincerely sorry" that this activity has caused distress for the community and says it would now be reviewing what is being done along the stretch of river.