The cost of council tax, social housing rent and parking is set to rise in Wiltshire as the council tries to plug a funding gap of £27million.

Wiltshire Council approved multiple price hikes and service cuts as it set its budget at a full council meeting today (February 15).

A controversial increase in parking fees at council car parks has been approved, while council tax and garden waste bills will also rise.

Lunch clubs for adults with learning disabilities and older people will also be fully cut by the council by 2024.

Elsewhere the long-promised new leisure centre for Trowbridge has been allocated £25m in Wiltshire Council’s budget.

How will Wiltshire Council's budget impact household bills?

Wiltshire households would see their council tax rise by nearly 3% - a 1.99% general increase, plus a 1% levy for adult social care.

The total increase would put the average council tax bill up by £3.72 per month, excluding precepts from other bodies such as the Police and Crime Commissioner. This adds up to around £45 a year.

3% how much Wiltshire Council tax will rise by

10p an hour the amount parking charges will rise

£60 the charge for a green waste bin - a £10 increase

Adult and Children's Services is by far the council's biggest bill - and it is predicted to rise by £11million next year.

Other ways the council plans to raise money include a 4.1% increase in social housing rent and an increase in the green waste bin annual charge from £50 to £60.

Increases in parking fees - by 10p an hour - and Sunday parking fees will also be introduced at all council car parks in the hope of raising £2.1million in the next three years.

The parking changes are particularly controversial, with some traders worried they will discourage high street shoppers.

Bradford on Avon Mayor Sarah Gibson called them "counterproductive", given the council has also set aside £1million to support market towns.

Leader of the council, Richard Clewer said this was the first rise in four years and he wanted it to be the only one this administration makes.

“We’re not faced with a lot of good options, I’m afraid,” said Cllr Clewer. “Like every authority we are struggling to provide services in an environment where costs are going up. We have got to take steps to make sure we have the money to deliver the services that we need to deliver.”

The leader added that, while he cannot make cast iron promises, that officers are confident that no redundancies will need to be made under this new budget.

