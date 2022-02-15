Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Gloucestershire drug raid

A man has been arrested after police seized more than 300 cannabis plants from a property in Gloucestershire.

Police officers from the Tewkesbury Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a property on Beauchamp Road in Walton Cardiff this morning (15 February) after information had been submitted about a suspected drugs cultivation.

More than 310 cannabis plants were located and seized during a search of the address.

A 44-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was found within the property and arrested on suspicion of the production of class B drugs. He remains in police custody.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of class B drugs. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Another search warrant was executed by Gloucestershire Police on Furlong Lane in Bishops Cleeve on Friday (11 February) after intelligence was gathered about drug dealing taking place.

Between 15 and 20 cannabis plants were found inside during a search, along with drugs paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old man from Cheltenham was found within the address and arrested on suspicion of the production of class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have urged anyone with knowledge of drug dealing or suspicious activity in the area to complete their online form.